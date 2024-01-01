$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium NO ACCIDENTS!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SP815986AA
- Mileage 40,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power of innovation with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium, a game-changing electric SUV that redefines what it means to be a Mustang. This all-electric vehicle combines the iconic design elements of the classic Mustang with cutting-edge technology and exhilarating performance, offering a driving experience like no other.
The Mustang Mach-E Premium is designed to turn heads with its sleek, aerodynamic lines, bold front grille, and signature Mustang LED headlights. Its modern, muscular stance pays homage to its heritage while paving the way for the future of electric mobility. With an impressive range of up to 300 miles on a single charge, you can enjoy the thrill of the open road without compromising on efficiency.
Step inside the spacious, high-tech cabin, where luxury and innovation blend seamlessly. The premium interior features heated, perforated ActiveX seats, and ambient lighting that lets you set the perfect mood for every drive. At the heart of the Mach-E's interior is the advanced 15.5-inch touchscreen display, powered by the next-generation SYNC® 4A system, offering seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings. With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, staying connected has never been easier.
Underneath its stylish exterior, the Mustang Mach-E Premium delivers exhilarating performance with instant torque and smooth acceleration that can take you from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. Choose between rear-wheel drive or the enhanced capability of all-wheel drive, depending on your driving preferences. With selectable drive modesWhisper, Engage, and Unbridledyou can tailor your driving experience to match your mood and the road ahead.
Safety is paramount in the 2021 Mustang Mach-E Premium, equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 technology. This suite of advanced driver-assistance features includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane-Keeping System, all designed to provide peace of mind on every journey.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
