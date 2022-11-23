$68,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-350 HD 148 EL Hi Rf Long Wheelbase, Hi-Roof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9337615
- Stock #: BT7518
- VIN: 1FTBW3XGXMKA27518
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 49,203 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Long Wheelbase, High Roof 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van! Options/Features/History: - Clean History - One Owner - Low KM! - 148-inch Long Wheelbase - High Roof - Automatic Transmission - 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost - Ford Co-Pilot360 - Remote Keyless Entry - Hill Start Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Streaming Audio - Power Windows - Touchscreen - Air Conditioning - Stability Control - Automatic Emergency Braking - 4G LTE + much, much more! Smart design gives this Ford Transit a plenty of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 49,203 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Transit Cargo Van's trim level is Base. This Ford Transit Cargo van comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading your oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a touchscreen display with streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G hotspot. Additional features include remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rear view camera, easy to clean floors, side wind electronic stability control for additional safety, hill start assist and much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBW3XGXMKA27518. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $258.42 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $1690 documentation fee ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
