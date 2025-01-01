Menu
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/ Leather 4WD — Clean History • Fully Loaded • Premium Condition Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is proud to present this 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/ Leather, an exceptionally well-kept, accident-free truck with 80,105 km and a spotless service record. This is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort — ready for work, play, and everything in between. Under the hood lies the trusted 3.6L V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic and advanced 4WD system, giving you confident performance on any terrain. Features: • Leather Seats — premium comfort and durability • Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel — luxury warmth in all seasons • Off-Road Suspension — capability with confidence • Power Driver Seat — customizable comfort • Remote Start — convenience from anywhere • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto — seamless smartphone integration • Rear View Camera — easy maneuvering in tight spots • EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate — practicality made simple • 4G LTE Wi-Fi — stay connected on every drive • Aluminum Wheels — bold and modern styling • LED Fog Lamps — improved visibility and a signature look • Dual-Zone Climate Control — comfort for every passenger This Canyon AT4 strikes the perfect balance between refinement and toughness. It's comfortable enough for daily commuting, capable enough for weekend adventures, and sharp enough to turn heads everywhere it goes. Don't miss this opportunity to own one of the cleanest, best-equipped midsize trucks on the market.

2021 GMC Canyon

80,105 KM

Details Description

$40,898

+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon

AT4 w/Leather Loaded • No Accidents • Off-Road Re

13072060

2021 GMC Canyon

AT4 w/Leather Loaded • No Accidents • Off-Road Re

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$40,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,105KM
VIN 1GTG6FENXM1204518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/ Leather 4WD — Clean History • Fully Loaded • Premium Condition

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is proud to present this 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/ Leather, an exceptionally well-kept, accident-free truck with 80,105 km and a spotless service record. This is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort — ready for work, play, and everything in between.

Under the hood lies the trusted 3.6L V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic and advanced 4WD system, giving you confident performance on any terrain.

Features:
• Leather Seats — premium comfort and durability
• Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel — luxury warmth in all seasons
• Off-Road Suspension — capability with confidence
• Power Driver Seat — customizable comfort
• Remote Start — convenience from anywhere
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto — seamless smartphone integration
• Rear View Camera — easy maneuvering in tight spots
• EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate — practicality made simple
• 4G LTE Wi-Fi — stay connected on every drive
• Aluminum Wheels — bold and modern styling
• LED Fog Lamps — improved visibility and a signature look
• Dual-Zone Climate Control — comfort for every passenger

This Canyon AT4 strikes the perfect balance between refinement and toughness. It’s comfortable enough for daily commuting, capable enough for weekend adventures, and sharp enough to turn heads everywhere it goes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own one of the cleanest, best-equipped midsize trucks on the market.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$40,898

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

