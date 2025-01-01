$40,898+ taxes & licensing
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$40,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,105 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/ Leather 4WD — Clean History • Fully Loaded • Premium Condition
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is proud to present this 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/ Leather, an exceptionally well-kept, accident-free truck with 80,105 km and a spotless service record. This is the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort — ready for work, play, and everything in between.
Under the hood lies the trusted 3.6L V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic and advanced 4WD system, giving you confident performance on any terrain.
Features:
• Leather Seats — premium comfort and durability
• Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel — luxury warmth in all seasons
• Off-Road Suspension — capability with confidence
• Power Driver Seat — customizable comfort
• Remote Start — convenience from anywhere
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto — seamless smartphone integration
• Rear View Camera — easy maneuvering in tight spots
• EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate — practicality made simple
• 4G LTE Wi-Fi — stay connected on every drive
• Aluminum Wheels — bold and modern styling
• LED Fog Lamps — improved visibility and a signature look
• Dual-Zone Climate Control — comfort for every passenger
This Canyon AT4 strikes the perfect balance between refinement and toughness. It’s comfortable enough for daily commuting, capable enough for weekend adventures, and sharp enough to turn heads everywhere it goes.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own one of the cleanest, best-equipped midsize trucks on the market.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
6043811161