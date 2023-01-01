$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali - Cooled Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 10028259
- Stock #: B4258
- VIN: 1GT49WEY9MF274258
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
This GMC Sierra HD brings next level utility and style in a Professional Grade package. This 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 47,116 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, heated rear seats, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Power Pedals.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
