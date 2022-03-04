2021 GMC Yukon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 7 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8562146

8562146 Stock #: NP457236A

NP457236A VIN: 1GKS2DKL3MR268130

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NP457236A

Mileage 10,720 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Memory Package SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats universal home remote Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Front & rear park assist Forward collision alert Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Safety Alert Seat Following Distance Indicator Front Pedestrian Braking Automatic Emergency Braking Rear Pedestrian Alert Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Adaptive suspension Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bose premium audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay 14 Speakers Additional Features Navigation Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour LED Lights Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio Auto high-beam headlights 360 Camera Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM w/360L Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/GMC Infotainment & Nav Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert HD SURROUND VISION Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats Hands Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Strip Appearance: digital/analog AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L 12-Way Power Seat Adjusters Bose 14-Speaker Surround w/CenterPoint Bright Front & Rear Door & Cargo Area Sill Plates Dual System w/Dual Twin Polished Exhaust Heated Automatic Steering Wheel Wheels: 20" x 9" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Galvano Bodyside Mouldings Heated Second Row Outboard Positions Seats 15" Diagonal Multi-Colour Head-Up Display

