$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2021 GMC Yukon
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10,720KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8562146
- Stock #: NP457236A
- VIN: 1GKS2DKL3MR268130
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NP457236A
- Mileage 10,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly intuitive and built around an active family mindset, there isn't much this GMC Yukon XL cannot achieve. This 2021 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This low mileage SUV has just 10,720 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Memory Package
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
universal home remote
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front & rear park assist
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
14 Speakers
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Magnetic Ride Control Suspension
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM w/360L
Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/GMC Infotainment & Nav
Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror
Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps
Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert
HD SURROUND VISION
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench
Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats
Hands Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate
Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Strip
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
12-Way Power Seat Adjusters
Bose 14-Speaker Surround w/CenterPoint
Bright Front & Rear Door & Cargo Area Sill Plates
Dual System w/Dual Twin Polished Exhaust
Heated Automatic Steering Wheel
Wheels: 20" x 9" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum
Galvano Bodyside Mouldings
Heated Second Row Outboard Positions Seats
15" Diagonal Multi-Colour Head-Up Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1