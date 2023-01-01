2021 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 2 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10055001

10055001 Stock #: BA2599

BA2599 VIN: 2HGFC2F86MH012599

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BA2599

Mileage 28,255 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.