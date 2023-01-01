$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Type R - Navigation - Wi-Fi - $232.73 /Wk
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
8,505KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10512960
- Stock #: AB1827
- VIN: SHHFK8G31MU300106
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,505 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
The Honda Civic is an even more compelling choice, combining the latest safety upgrades and a truly engaging driving experience. This 2021 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2021 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This low mileage hatchback has just 8,505 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 306HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic's trim level is Type R. This Type R Civic hatch is the top of luxury with navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HD Radio, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and auto dimming rearview mirror. Other premium features include a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wi-fi, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $232.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Collision Mitigation
Wi-Fi
