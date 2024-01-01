$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE1268
- Mileage 4,008 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!
This 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback has one of the best and roomiest interiors among its competitors, and combined with its generous trunk - offers extreme versatility and practicality! This 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 4,008 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring CVT. This Sport Touring Civic Hatch is the top of luxury with navigation, leather trimmed seats, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HD Radio, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, rain sensing wipers, and auto dimming rearview mirror. Other premium features include a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Start.
