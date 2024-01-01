Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE1268
  • Mileage 4,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!

This 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback has one of the best and roomiest interiors among its competitors, and combined with its generous trunk - offers extreme versatility and practicality! This 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 4,008 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring CVT. This Sport Touring Civic Hatch is the top of luxury with navigation, leather trimmed seats, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HD Radio, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, rain sensing wipers, and auto dimming rearview mirror. Other premium features include a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

