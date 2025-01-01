Menu
2021 Honda Passport

97,525 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Passport

Touring

12918311

2021 Honda Passport

Touring

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,525KM
VIN 5FNYF8H96MB501307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UIAA01307
  • Mileage 97,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

2021 Honda Passport