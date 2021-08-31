2021 Honda Pilot

$56,998 + taxes & licensing 1 , 2 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,245 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 4.33 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 11 Speakers Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Entertainment System Panic Alarm Headphones Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Passenger seat mounted armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Emergency communication system: HondaLink 20" ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System A/V remote: CabinControl Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System

