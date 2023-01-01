2021 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 9 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10230170

10230170 Stock #: PT123935A

PT123935A VIN: KMHLM4AG1MU100249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT123935A

Mileage 24,945 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.