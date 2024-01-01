$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | BC LOCAL
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SS448747A
- Mileage 126,004 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech FWD is a sleek and innovative sedan that combines advanced technology with dynamic performance. Its striking design features bold lines, a wide front grille, and sharp LED headlights, giving it a distinctive and modern appearance. The aerodynamic shape enhances fuel efficiency, while the spacious interior provides exceptional comfort for both the driver and passengers. Under the hood, the Elantra Ultimate Tech is powered by a responsive 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience ideal for city streets and highway cruising.
Inside, the 2021 Elantra Ultimate Tech offers a high-tech and luxurious cabin filled with premium features. A large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, seamlessly connecting your digital life. The digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, and premium Bose sound system elevate the driving experience. Advanced safety features, such as forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, ensure a secure ride for all occupants. With its blend of cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and impressive performance, the Elantra Ultimate Tech FWD stands out as a top choice in the compact sedan market.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
