2021 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8414274

8414274 Stock #: AH9325

AH9325 VIN: KMHLM4AG5MU149017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Shadow

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,470 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Active Driver Assistance Emergency communication system: BlueLink Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.