Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai IONIQ

79,380 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,380KM
Used
VIN KMHC65LD9MU251424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA51424
  • Mileage 79,380 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 5A 150,949 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 74,344 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 73,593 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai IONIQ