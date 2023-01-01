$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid Preferred
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79,380KM
Used
VIN KMHC65LD9MU251424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA51424
- Mileage 79,380 KM
