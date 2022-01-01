2021 Hyundai IONIQ

$41,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 0 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8117092

8117092 Stock #: NF384329A

NF384329A VIN: KMHC05LJ6MU079828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,086 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather Seating Surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Speed-Sensing Steering Rear seats: bench Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM TOUCHSCREEN Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Emergency communication system: BlueLink harman/kardon® Speakers Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy (Design B) Premium Infinity Sound Package Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/MP3 Premium Audio System Distance Pacing w/ Stop-Go

