Highly efficient, with an excellent fit and finish and a stylish design, this Ioniq Electric is simply unbelievable. This 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and a fairly timid exterior styling, this 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is definitely the proper choice for your next Electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric can run on full electric power or rely on the small efficient engine as a support generator for a much needed range and low fuel consumption. This low mileage hatchback has just 10,086 kms. It's ceramic metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric ZEV 134hp engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our IONIQ Electric's trim level is Ultimate. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with a power sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Infinity premium audio, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking, a backup camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Distance Pacing W/ Stop-go, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Infinity Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $254.37 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $52909 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Speed-Sensing Steering
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
TOUCHSCREEN
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
harman/kardon® Speakers
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy (Design B)
Premium Infinity Sound Package
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/MP3 Premium Audio System
Distance Pacing w/ Stop-Go
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.