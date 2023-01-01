$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
53,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10230173
- Stock #: PQ030659A
- VIN: KM8K33AG2MU125167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,743 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1