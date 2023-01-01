Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

37,431 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2021 Hyundai KONA

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred w/Two Tone NO ACCIDENTS & PAY ONLY 5% TAX

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred w/Two Tone NO ACCIDENTS & PAY ONLY 5% TAX

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10493307
  • Stock #: AH9502A
  • VIN: KM8K23AG1MU103468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

