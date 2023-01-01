$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury NO ACCIDENTS!!
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9583
- Mileage 27,370 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Hyundai Kona Luxury where sophistication meets versatility. Elevate your driving experience with this compact SUV that seamlessly blends style, performance, and cutting-edge technology.
?? Luxurious Design: The Hyundai Kona Luxury captivates with its sleek and modern design. From the distinctive cascading grille to the dynamic LED headlights, every detail exudes elegance and refinement.
?? Dynamic Performance: Experience the thrill of the open road with the Kona Luxury's powerful engine options and responsive handling. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this SUV delivers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and efficient.
?? Premium Interior: Step into a world of comfort and sophistication with the Kona Luxury's premium interior. Plush leather seating, ergonomic design, and advanced features create an oasis of luxury for both driver and passengers.
?? Smart Connectivity: Stay seamlessly connected with Hyundai's advanced infotainment system. The 2021 Kona Luxury boasts a user-friendly interface, touchscreen display, and compatibility with your favorite apps, ensuring you're always in control and entertained on the go.
??? Safety First: Hyundai's commitment to safety is evident in the Kona Luxury. Equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance, and a surround-view monitor, this SUV provides peace of mind on every journey.
?? Eco-Friendly Efficiency: The Kona Luxury doesn't just perform well it's also eco-conscious. Benefit from fuel efficiency without compromising power, making it an environmentally friendly choice for the modern driver.
??? Versatile Cargo Space: With its compact size and smart design, the Kona Luxury maximizes interior space, providing ample room for both passengers and cargo. Whether you're tackling daily errands or embarking on a weekend adventure, this SUV is up to the task.
Upgrade your driving experience with the 2021 Hyundai Kona Luxury a harmonious blend of style, performance, and technology that sets a new standard in the world of compact SUVs. Test drive one today and discover the joy of driving redefined.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294