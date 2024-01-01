$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9643
- Mileage 79,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect balance of versatility, innovation, and excitement with the 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred. Designed to stand out on every journey, this compact SUV combines sleek design elements with dynamic performance, making it the ultimate choice for modern adventurers.
With its bold exterior lines and striking LED headlights, the Kona Preferred makes a statement wherever it goes. Whether navigating city streets or exploring winding country roads, you'll turn heads at every corner.
Under the hood, unleash the power of the Kona Preferred's responsive engine options, delivering exhilarating performance and impressive fuel efficiency. Plus, with available all-wheel drive, conquer any terrain with confidence and control.
Step inside the spacious and refined cabin, where comfort meets convenience. Enjoy premium features like heated front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, and advanced safety technologies that keep you and your passengers protected on every drive.
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit your nearest Hyundai dealership today and discover why the 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred is the perfect blend of style and performance for your lifestyle.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
