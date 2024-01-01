Menu
HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START <P> The 2021 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD offers a perfect blend of performance, style, and comfort in a compact SUV. Equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Kona Luxury delivers smooth and responsive performance, while its all-wheel-drive system ensures stability and traction in various driving conditions. The sleek exterior is accentuated by LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a power tilt-and-slide sunroof, giving the Kona a sophisticated and modern appearance. <P> Inside, the Kona Luxury AWD provides a premium driving experience with leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats for maximum comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration. Advanced safety features, including forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, make every drive secure and stress-free. With its versatile design, upscale interior, and advanced technology, the 2021 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD is the ideal choice for those seeking a refined and capable compact SUV. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Hyundai KONA

114,339 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
114,339KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA5MU701322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SE854560A
  • Mileage 114,339 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START


The 2021 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD offers a perfect blend of performance, style, and comfort in a compact SUV. Equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Kona Luxury delivers smooth and responsive performance, while its all-wheel-drive system ensures stability and traction in various driving conditions. The sleek exterior is accentuated by LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a power tilt-and-slide sunroof, giving the Kona a sophisticated and modern appearance.


Inside, the Kona Luxury AWD provides a premium driving experience with leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats for maximum comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration. Advanced safety features, including forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, make every drive secure and stress-free. With its versatile design, upscale interior, and advanced technology, the 2021 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD is the ideal choice for those seeking a refined and capable compact SUV.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

