2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # ST292460A
- Mileage 100,903 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Kona EV is a compact electric crossover SUV that combines practicality, technology, and efficiency in a stylish package. Powered by a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery, it delivers an impressive range of up to 258 miles on a single charge, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and longer trips. The Kona EV features a 201-horsepower electric motor that provides smooth acceleration and a satisfying driving experience. Its regenerative braking system offers customizable levels of energy recovery, and its compact size makes it ideal for urban environments. Inside, the Kona EV is equipped with a modern infotainment system, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an available navigation system, providing a well-rounded tech experience.
In terms of design, the 2021 Kona EV offers a sleek, modern look with bold lines and a distinct front fascia that emphasizes its electric nature. The cabin is spacious for a small SUV, with comfortable seating for five and a generous cargo area, making it a practical choice for families or those with active lifestyles. Standard safety features include forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera, contributing to a high safety rating. With its combination of long range, user-friendly features, and fun-to-drive performance, the 2021 Hyundai Kona EV stands out as a well-rounded electric vehicle in the competitive compact SUV segment.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
