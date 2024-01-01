Menu
LANE KEEP ASSIST, LEATHER SEATHS, REMOVABLE ROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING The 2021 Hyundai Kona EV is a compact electric crossover SUV that combines practicality, technology, and efficiency in a stylish package. Powered by a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery, it delivers an impressive range of up to 258 miles on a single charge, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and longer trips. The Kona EV features a 201-horsepower electric motor that provides smooth acceleration and a satisfying driving experience. Its regenerative braking system offers customizable levels of energy recovery, and its compact size makes it ideal for urban environments. Inside, the Kona EV is equipped with a modern infotainment system, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an available navigation system, providing a well-rounded tech experience. In terms of design, the 2021 Kona EV offers a sleek, modern look with bold lines and a distinct front fascia that emphasizes its electric nature. The cabin is spacious for a small SUV, with comfortable seating for five and a generous cargo area, making it a practical choice for families or those with active lifestyles. Standard safety features include forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera, contributing to a high safety rating. With its combination of long range, user-friendly features, and fun-to-drive performance, the 2021 Hyundai Kona EV stands out as a well-rounded electric vehicle in the competitive compact SUV segment.

100,903 KM

Details Description Features

Electric Ultimate

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
100,903KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K33AGXMU116670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ST292460A
  • Mileage 100,903 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE KEEP ASSIST, LEATHER SEATHS, REMOVABLE ROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING

The 2021 Hyundai Kona EV is a compact electric crossover SUV that combines practicality, technology, and efficiency in a stylish package. Powered by a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery, it delivers an impressive range of up to 258 miles on a single charge, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and longer trips. The Kona EV features a 201-horsepower electric motor that provides smooth acceleration and a satisfying driving experience. Its regenerative braking system offers customizable levels of energy recovery, and its compact size makes it ideal for urban environments. Inside, the Kona EV is equipped with a modern infotainment system, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an available navigation system, providing a well-rounded tech experience.

In terms of design, the 2021 Kona EV offers a sleek, modern look with bold lines and a distinct front fascia that emphasizes its electric nature. The cabin is spacious for a small SUV, with comfortable seating for five and a generous cargo area, making it a practical choice for families or those with active lifestyles. Standard safety features include forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a rearview camera, contributing to a high safety rating. With its combination of long range, user-friendly features, and fun-to-drive performance, the 2021 Hyundai Kona EV stands out as a well-rounded electric vehicle in the competitive compact SUV segment.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Power Gas Pedal
1 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

