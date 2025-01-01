Menu
<p> PST EXEMPT | CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | TWO TONE PKG | INFINITY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM <p> <p> The 2021 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred 2-Tone is a stylish and eco-friendly compact crossover that combines cutting-edge electric performance with a bold, modern design. Featuring a distinctive two-tone color scheme, it pairs a contrasting roof color with the body, enhancing its dynamic appearance and giving it a more youthful and energetic feel. The exterior showcases sleek lines, a wide grille, and LED lighting elements that create a futuristic vibe, while alloy wheels add to its athletic stance. This model also includes advanced safety features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring peace of mind while driving. </p> <p> Inside, the 2021 Kona EV Preferred 2-Tone delivers a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin with a premium feel. The interior combines practical functionality with modern amenities, offering a digital display, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a wireless charging pad. The spacious cabin accommodates both driver and passengers with ample headroom and legroom, while the high-quality materials enhance the overall comfort. Powered by an electric motor, the Kona EV Preferred 2-Tone provides an impressive range, making it a versatile and efficient choice for daily commutes and road trips alike.</p> <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. </p> <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge. </p>

2021 Hyundai KONA

84,405 KM

12132414

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
84,405KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AGXMU107034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,405 KM

Vehicle Description

PST EXEMPT | CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | TWO TONE PKG | INFINITY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM





The 2021 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred 2-Tone is a stylish and eco-friendly compact crossover that combines cutting-edge electric performance with a bold, modern design. Featuring a distinctive two-tone color scheme, it pairs a contrasting roof color with the body, enhancing its dynamic appearance and giving it a more youthful and energetic feel. The exterior showcases sleek lines, a wide grille, and LED lighting elements that create a futuristic vibe, while alloy wheels add to its athletic stance. This model also includes advanced safety features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring peace of mind while driving.





Inside, the 2021 Kona EV Preferred 2-Tone delivers a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin with a premium feel. The interior combines practical functionality with modern amenities, offering a digital display, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a wireless charging pad. The spacious cabin accommodates both driver and passengers with ample headroom and legroom, while the high-quality materials enhance the overall comfort. Powered by an electric motor, the Kona EV Preferred 2-Tone provides an impressive range, making it a versatile and efficient choice for daily commutes and road trips alike.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.





*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
1 Speed Automatic

