2021 Hyundai KONA

31,249 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2021 Hyundai KONA

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred - Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

31,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7230479
  • Stock #: STK104742
  • VIN: KM8K23AG0MU104742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Infinity Premium Audio, Driver Assist, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $39138 - Our Price is just $37998!

Enjoy electric driving at its best with fantastic acceleration and plenty of range. This 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2021 Kona Electric is a perky subcompact SUV that offers incredible range! The Kona Electric's cabin is much the same as the one found inside its gas-powered counterpart and is made from quality materials, is comfortable to drive, and rich with features. Visually, you can tell the electric version from the gas twin by the lack of a grill and slightly different wheels. Inside, you will also get a unique instrument panel with a large infotainment screen atop the centre stack.This SUV has 31,249 kms. It's pulse red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150 kW Electric Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona Electric's trim level is Preferred. This Kona Electric Preferred comes with a 65kWh lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery offering over 400 kms on a single charge, and also includes a long list of excellent features. These include adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, and Infinity premium audio system, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It also comes with unique aluminum wheels, a high tech lane keeping assist system and forward collision assist system, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Hyundai's BlueLink connected vehicle system, steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise and phone controls, a proximity keyless entry system, 60/40 split fold-flat rear seats, LED daytime running lights and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Infinity Premium Audio, Driver Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
DRIVER ASSIST
Proximity Keyless Entry
Infinity premium audio
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
7.981 Axle Ratio

