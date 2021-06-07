2021 Hyundai KONA

$37,998 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 2 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7230479

7230479 Stock #: STK104742

STK104742 VIN: KM8K23AG0MU104742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pulse Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,249 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Emergency communication system Turn signal indicator mirrors 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM DRIVER ASSIST Proximity Keyless Entry Infinity premium audio AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels 7.981 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.