$55,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate - Navigation
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
30,849KM
Used
- Stock #: AH9329
- VIN: KM8K33AG9MU113002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $57678 - Our Price is just $55998!
This ground-breaking SUV combines bold style and features with a very impressive electric driving range. This 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2021 Kona Electric is a perky subcompact SUV that offers incredible range! The Kona Electric's cabin is much the same as the one found inside its gas-powered counterpart and is made from quality materials, is comfortable to drive, and rich with features. Visually, you can tell the electric version from the gas twin by the lack of a grill and slightly different wheels. Inside, you will also get a unique instrument panel with a large infotainment screen atop the centre stack.This SUV has 30,849 kms. It's pulse red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150 kW Electric Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona Electric's trim level is Ultimate. This Kona Electric Ultimate it the highest trim level you can get and comes with a 65kWh lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery offering over 400 kms on a single charge! Unique features include LED front headlights, ventilated leather seats, a large sunroof, heads up display and a larger 10.25 inch touch screen. It also comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a high tech lane keeping assist system and forward collision assist system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, and Infinity premium audio system, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Hyundai's BlueLink connected vehicle system, a proximity keyless entry system and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Infinity Premium Audio, Heads Up Display, Driver Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
7.981 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
DRIVER ASSIST
Proximity Keyless Entry
Infinity premium audio
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium polymer
