2021 Hyundai KONA

$55,998 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 8 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8447115

8447115 Stock #: AH9329

AH9329 VIN: KM8K33AG9MU113002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pulse Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9329

Mileage 30,849 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 7.981 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Emergency communication system Turn signal indicator mirrors Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM DRIVER ASSIST Proximity Keyless Entry Infinity premium audio AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels Hybrid traction battery type: lithium polymer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.