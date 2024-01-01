Menu
HEATED SEATS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, SUNROOF

Step into a world of elegance and sophistication with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD. This premium SUV offers unparalleled comfort, advanced technology, and a spacious interior designed to accommodate seven passengers with ease. Perfect for families and adventurers alike, the Palisade Luxury AWD is your gateway to refined travel and exceptional performance.

Key Features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence and stability, ensuring a smooth ride in all weather conditions.

Luxurious Interior: Premium Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, and a dual sunroof for an opulent driving experience.

Advanced Safety: Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, for peace of mind on every journey.

Cutting-Edge Technology: 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system for seamless connectivity and entertainment.

Spacious and Versatile: Room for seven passengers with second-row captains chairs and a power-folding third row, plus ample cargo space for all your gear.

Powerful Performance: 3.8L V6 engine delivering 291 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a dynamic and responsive drive.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

49,250 KM

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 Passenger ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 Passenger ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
49,250KM
VIN KM8R3DHEXMU307515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,250 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, SUNROOF


Step into a world of elegance and sophistication with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD. This premium SUV offers unparalleled comfort, advanced technology, and a spacious interior designed to accommodate seven passengers with ease. Perfect for families and adventurers alike, the Palisade Luxury AWD is your gateway to refined travel and exceptional performance.


Key Features:


All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence and stability, ensuring a smooth ride in all weather conditions.


Luxurious Interior: Premium Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, and a dual sunroof for an opulent driving experience.


Advanced Safety: Hyundai SmartSense safety suite, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, for peace of mind on every journey.


Cutting-Edge Technology: 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system for seamless connectivity and entertainment.


Spacious and Versatile: Room for seven passengers with second-row captains chairs and a power-folding third row, plus ample cargo space for all your gear.


Powerful Performance: 3.8L V6 engine delivering 291 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a dynamic and responsive drive.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2021 Hyundai PALISADE