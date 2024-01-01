Menu
WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL <P> Step into a world of luxury and refinement with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy 7P, a vehicle designed for those who demand the best. This flagship SUV is the pinnacle of Hyundais design and engineering, combining an impressive array of features with the highest level of craftsmanship. <P> From the moment you open the door, youre greeted by an exquisite beige interior that exudes elegance and sophistication. The soft-touch leather seats, meticulously stitched with precision, offer unmatched comfort, ensuring that every journey is as enjoyable as it is luxurious. The spacious cabin is thoughtfully designed to accommodate seven passengers, with ample legroom and versatile seating configurations that cater to your every need. <P> The Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy isnt just about looksits also packed with advanced technology to keep you connected and entertained on the road. The intuitive 10.25-inch touchscreen display with navigation, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration ensure that every drive is enjoyable, whether youre on a long road trip or just running errands around town. <P> Under the hood, the Palisade is powered by a robust 3.8-liter V6 engine, delivering smooth, responsive performance that makes every drive a pleasure. Paired with Hyundais HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV offers confident handling in all weather conditions, ensuring youre always in control, no matter where your adventures take you. <P> Safety is a top priority in the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy, with a suite of Hyundai SmartSense features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist. These advanced systems provide peace of mind, helping you and your loved ones stay safe on the road. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

44,848 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige Interior ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Ultimate Calligraphy w/Beige Interior ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
44,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R5DHEXMU185555

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,848 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

