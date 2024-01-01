Menu
Account
Sign In
BLIND SPOT MONITORING, FORWARD COLLISION, PREMIUM AUDIO The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury is a premium three-row SUV that offers a refined blend of comfort, technology, and performance. With its sleek and bold exterior design, the Palisade makes a strong impression on the road. The cabin is spacious and luxurious, featuring high-quality materials, comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, and an intuitive infotainment system. Standard features include a 12.3-inch digital display, a premium audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior is also designed for convenience, with features like tri-zone climate control, power-adjustable seating, and numerous USB ports, ensuring that all passengers stay comfortable on long journeys. Under the hood, the 2021 Palisade Luxury is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine. This engine provides a smooth and confident ride, whether driving in the city or on the highway. The Palisade comes with all-wheel drive, enhancing its capability in various driving conditions. Additionally, advanced safety features are included, such as forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system. These features, combined with its spaciousness, upscale interior, and performance capabilities, make the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury an attractive choice for families looking for a well-rounded and premium SUV. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

108,481 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
12044143

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 8 Passenger

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,481KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE7MU208294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,481 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT MONITORING, FORWARD COLLISION, PREMIUM AUDIO

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury is a premium three-row SUV that offers a refined blend of comfort, technology, and performance. With its sleek and bold exterior design, the Palisade makes a strong impression on the road. The cabin is spacious and luxurious, featuring high-quality materials, comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, and an intuitive infotainment system. Standard features include a 12.3-inch digital display, a premium audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior is also designed for convenience, with features like tri-zone climate control, power-adjustable seating, and numerous USB ports, ensuring that all passengers stay comfortable on long journeys.

Under the hood, the 2021 Palisade Luxury is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine. This engine provides a smooth and confident ride, whether driving in the city or on the highway. The Palisade comes with all-wheel drive, enhancing its capability in various driving conditions. Additionally, advanced safety features are included, such as forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system. These features, combined with its spaciousness, upscale interior, and performance capabilities, make the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury an attractive choice for families looking for a well-rounded and premium SUV.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8 Passenger for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8 Passenger 108,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury 22 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury 63,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE