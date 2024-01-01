$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 8 Passenger
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Used
108,481KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE7MU208294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,481 KM
Vehicle Description
BLIND SPOT MONITORING, FORWARD COLLISION, PREMIUM AUDIO
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury is a premium three-row SUV that offers a refined blend of comfort, technology, and performance. With its sleek and bold exterior design, the Palisade makes a strong impression on the road. The cabin is spacious and luxurious, featuring high-quality materials, comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, and an intuitive infotainment system. Standard features include a 12.3-inch digital display, a premium audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior is also designed for convenience, with features like tri-zone climate control, power-adjustable seating, and numerous USB ports, ensuring that all passengers stay comfortable on long journeys.
Under the hood, the 2021 Palisade Luxury is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine. This engine provides a smooth and confident ride, whether driving in the city or on the highway. The Palisade comes with all-wheel drive, enhancing its capability in various driving conditions. Additionally, advanced safety features are included, such as forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system. These features, combined with its spaciousness, upscale interior, and performance capabilities, make the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Luxury an attractive choice for families looking for a well-rounded and premium SUV.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2021 Hyundai PALISADE