2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ST284298A
- Mileage 30,459 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a top-tier trim of the popular midsize SUV, offering a combination of luxury, advanced technology, and spacious comfort. It features a bold and sophisticated exterior design with a distinctive cascading grille, LED headlights, and premium 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is adorned with high-end materials, including Nappa leather upholstery, and offers seating for five passengers with generous legroom. The Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy stands out for its high level of craftsmanship, with a modern dashboard, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Under the hood, the 2021 Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 191 horsepower or an available turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 277 horsepower, providing an optimal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV is equipped with Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel-drive system, offering improved traction and stability in various driving conditions. Advanced safety features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring are standard, making the Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy a well-rounded, family-friendly vehicle that excels in both luxury and practicality.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Abbotsford Hyundai
