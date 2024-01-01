Menu
LANE KEEP ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ROOF RAILS The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a top-tier trim of the popular midsize SUV, offering a combination of luxury, advanced technology, and spacious comfort. It features a bold and sophisticated exterior design with a distinctive cascading grille, LED headlights, and premium 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is adorned with high-end materials, including Nappa leather upholstery, and offers seating for five passengers with generous legroom. The Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy stands out for its high level of craftsmanship, with a modern dashboard, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Under the hood, the 2021 Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 191 horsepower or an available turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 277 horsepower, providing an optimal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV is equipped with Hyundais HTRAC all-wheel-drive system, offering improved traction and stability in various driving conditions. Advanced safety features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring are standard, making the Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy a well-rounded, family-friendly vehicle that excels in both luxury and practicality.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,459 KM

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

12027382

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
30,459KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL9MH333099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ST284298A
  • Mileage 30,459 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE KEEP ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ROOF RAILS

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a top-tier trim of the popular midsize SUV, offering a combination of luxury, advanced technology, and spacious comfort. It features a bold and sophisticated exterior design with a distinctive cascading grille, LED headlights, and premium 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is adorned with high-end materials, including Nappa leather upholstery, and offers seating for five passengers with generous legroom. The Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy stands out for its high level of craftsmanship, with a modern dashboard, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the 2021 Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 191 horsepower or an available turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 277 horsepower, providing an optimal balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The SUV is equipped with Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel-drive system, offering improved traction and stability in various driving conditions. Advanced safety features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring are standard, making the Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy a well-rounded, family-friendly vehicle that excels in both luxury and practicality.



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe