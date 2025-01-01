$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Active Driver Assist, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Hyundai has stepped up its game in SUVs with this stunning Santa Fe. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid was built for comfort, safety, and guilt free indulgence in the open road. With all the capability you expect of an SUV, and even more than its family friendly appearance lets on, plus an eco friendly hybrid drivetrain, you get to have your cake and eat it too. For the next step in family SUV technology, this 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid is where to go.This SUV has 92,830 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Hybrid's trim level is Luxury AWD. This Santa Fe Luxury has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, parking distance assist, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, leather upholstery, and remote start. This trim also adds the cutting edge of comfort tech with sunroof, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, wireless charging, cooled seats, memory settings, and a 360 degree parking camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
+ taxes & licensing
