Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
22,726KM
Used
- Stock #: M823587A
- VIN: 5NPEJ4J28MH126335
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,726 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2021 Sonata is constructed using advanced high strength steel making for an exceptionally stiff and rigid frame which translates into an extremely safe SUPERSTRUCTURE for you and your family. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 22,726 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sonata's trim level is 1.6T Sport. This Sonata Sport adds a sunroof, aluminum pedals, chrome and black exterior trim, liquid chrome interior accents, digital instrument cluster, and a proximity key. It also has great tech, like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, touchscreen infotainment, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. You also get great style with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, and heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dinamica Seats, Proximity Key, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
Dinamica Seats
