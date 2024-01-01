Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury ONE OWNER!!

SUNROOF, BLUELINK, HEATED STEERING

Discover a new level of sophistication and performance with the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury. Combining elegant design, cutting-edge technology, and superior comfort, this compact SUV is crafted to make every journey extraordinary.

Key Features:

Refined Performance: Experience smooth and efficient driving with the 2.4L GDI engine, delivering 181 horsepower and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for seamless shifts.

Elegant Design: The Tucson Luxury stands out with its sleek lines, bold front grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights and taillights add a touch of modern flair.

Premium Comfort: Relax in the lap of luxury with leather-appointed seating, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Heated and ventilated front seats, along with heated rear seats, ensure comfort for all passengers.

Advanced Technology: Stay connected on the go with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging. The Infinity® premium audio system provides an immersive sound experience.

Comprehensive Safety: Drive with peace of mind, thanks to a suite of advanced safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

Convenient Amenities: Enjoy the ease of a hands-free smart liftgate, proximity key with push-button start, and a spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury seamlessly blends style, comfort, and innovation, making it the ideal choice for discerning drivers who demand more from their vehicle. Elevate your driving experience and enjoy every moment on the road.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Used
68,520 KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL9MU374414

Exterior Colour White
Interior Colour Black
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Mileage 68,520 KM

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, BLUELINK, HEATED STEERING


Discover a new level of sophistication and performance with the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury. Combining elegant design, cutting-edge technology, and superior comfort, this compact SUV is crafted to make every journey extraordinary.


Key Features:


Refined Performance: Experience smooth and efficient driving with the 2.4L GDI engine, delivering 181 horsepower and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission for seamless shifts.


Elegant Design: The Tucson Luxury stands out with its sleek lines, bold front grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights and taillights add a touch of modern flair.


Premium Comfort: Relax in the lap of luxury with leather-appointed seating, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Heated and ventilated front seats, along with heated rear seats, ensure comfort for all passengers.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected on the go with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging. The Infinity® premium audio system provides an immersive sound experience.


Comprehensive Safety: Drive with peace of mind, thanks to a suite of advanced safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.


Convenient Amenities: Enjoy the ease of a hands-free smart liftgate, proximity key with push-button start, and a spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space.


The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury seamlessly blends style, comfort, and innovation, making it the ideal choice for discerning drivers who demand more from their vehicle. Elevate your driving experience and enjoy every moment on the road.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

