Versatile, stylish, and well-equipped this used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred delivers comfort, safety, and everyday practicality in a compact SUV designed for modern life.

This used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Tucson Preferred offers a smooth, efficient performance. With available all-wheel drive, its ready for Canadian winters, weekend adventures, and daily commutes alike.

Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium cloth upholstery. The cabin features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and rearview camera for seamless convenience.

Safety is a priority with Hyundai SmartSense, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With ample cargo space, split-folding rear seats, and refined ride quality, the 2021 Tucson Preferred is ideal for families, commuters, and weekend explorers.

Smart features. Confident drive. Everyday versatility. The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is built to elevate your journey. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspection by our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing plans tailored to your needs.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

71,396 KM

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

13173566

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA43MU358184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,396 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Certified Vehicle has undergone a rigorous evaluation and inspection before it can earn the name certified.. Our technician have given this vehicle a thorough 120-point inspection inside and out; top to bottom; under the hood and under the frame and from every angle and every perspective.

We checked, double checked then 120 checked.

Versatile, stylish, and well-equipped this used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred delivers comfort, safety, and everyday practicality in a compact SUV designed for modern life.

This used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is available now at Abbotsford Hyundai, your trusted dealership in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Tucson Preferred offers a smooth, efficient performance. With available all-wheel drive, its ready for Canadian winters, weekend adventures, and daily commutes alike.

Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium cloth upholstery. The cabin features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and rearview camera for seamless convenience.

Safety is a priority with Hyundai SmartSense, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. With ample cargo space, split-folding rear seats, and refined ride quality, the 2021 Tucson Preferred is ideal for families, commuters, and weekend explorers.

Smart features. Confident drive. Everyday versatility. The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred is built to elevate your journey. This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive multi-point inspectionby our certified technicians. Ask us about extended warranty options, vehicle history reports, and flexible financing planstailored to your needs.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $799 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2021 Hyundai Tucson