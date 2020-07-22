2021 Hyundai Venue

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Roof rack: rails only 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 6.483 Axle Ratio Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) Proximity key: doors and push button start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.