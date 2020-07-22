Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

7 KM

$23,528

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Preferred w/Two-Tone IVT

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/Two-Tone IVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

7KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5712369
  • Stock #: MV068518
  • VIN: KMHRC8A33MU068518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $24234 - Our Price is just $23528!

New Arrival! This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This low mileage coupe has just 7 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Venue's trim level is Preferred w/Two-Tone IVT. .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
6.483 Axle Ratio
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Proximity key: doors and push button start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

