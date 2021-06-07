Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

10 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7193771
  • Stock #: MV107751
  • VIN: KMHRC8A38MU107751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist!

The 2021 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This low mileage SUV has just 10 kms. It's intense blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Venue's trim level is Trend IVT. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
Lane Change Assist
17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Forward Collision Assist
6.483 Axle Ratio
STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Compressor: Not Available
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System

