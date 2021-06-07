2021 Hyundai Venue

Listing ID: 7193771

7193771 Stock #: MV107751

MV107751 VIN: KMHRC8A38MU107751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Intense Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Roof rack: rails only Lane Change Assist 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Forward Collision Assist 6.483 Axle Ratio STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) Compressor: Not Available Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.