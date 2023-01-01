$41,047+ tax & licensing
$41,047
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite - Sunroof - $155.07 /Wk
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,092 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $49200. We've marked it down to $41047. You save $8153. This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 36,092 kms. It's billet metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. The most rugged of the Cherokee line, this Trailhawk Elite provides style with heated and cooled Nappa leather seats and a hands free liftgate. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a heated leather steering wheel, easy clean flooring, a proximity key, remote start, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Group, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX4MD216803.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $155.07 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Premium Sound Group
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1