$49,002+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,002
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Jeep Cherokee
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Skid Plates - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$49,002
+ taxes & licensing
11,315KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326860
- Stock #: N500072A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX0MD189020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,315 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This low mileage SUV has just 11,315 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk comes even more trail ready with added skid plates, tow hooks, dual exhaust, upgraded suspension, easy clean seats and flooring, and blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection. Be ready for anything in the city or on the trail with aluminum wheels, towing equipment, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, fog lamps, and cornering lights. This family SUV ensures comfort and safety with UConnect 4 with voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, ParkSense, and the ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX0MD189020.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1