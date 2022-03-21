2021 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 5 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867663

8867663 Stock #: N520497A

N520497A VIN: 3C4NJDAB7MT509361

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N520497A

Mileage 38,560 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Wireless connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.