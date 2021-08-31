Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Gladiator

16 KM

Details Description Features

$74,050

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,050

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon - Diesel Engine - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon - Diesel Engine - Leather Seats

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

  1. 7675258
  2. 7675258
  3. 7675258
  4. 7675258
  5. 7675258
  6. 7675258
  7. 7675258
  8. 7675258
  9. 7675258
  10. 7675258
  11. 7675258
  12. 7675258
  13. 7675258
  14. 7675258
  15. 7675258
  16. 7675258
  17. 7675258
  18. 7675258
  19. 7675258
  20. 7675258
  21. 7675258
  22. 7675258
  23. 7675258
  24. 7675258
  25. 7675258
  26. 7675258
Contact Seller

$74,050

+ taxes & licensing

16KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7675258
  • Stock #: AB1422
  • VIN: 1C6JJTBM5ML508253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1422
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

You no longer have to decide between a Jeep and a truck with the 2021 Jeep Gladiator. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is for sale today in Abbotsford.

A completely new design, this Jeep Gladiator is the first truck to bear the Jeep name in a few decades. Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a truck, you get the best of both worlds with this machine. Complete with the latest in infotainment, style, and off-road technology, and sporting removable roof panels, doors and rear glass that can provide an open air truck experience, this all-new Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game. This low mileage sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has just 16 kms. It's black clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Ready for even the toughest of trails, this Gladiator Rubicon brings off road mastery with added skid plates, off road suspension, Fox brand shocks, Rock Trac 4x4 system, and Tru-Lock front and rear axles. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with towing equipment, skid plates, aluminum wheels, tow hooks, removable cabin panels and windows, and fog lamps. Stay comfortable and connected on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a leather steering wheel, sunroof, voice activated air conditioning, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Leather Seats, Spray In Bedliner , 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Black 3-piece Hard Top, Led Lighting Group, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTBM5ML508253.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Diesel Engine
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Removable Rear Window
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Spray in Bedliner
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
8 speakers
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Remote proximity keyless entry
220 Amp Alternator
Black 3-Piece Hard Top
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Manual Transfer Case
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Illuminated Front Cupholder
81 L Fuel Tank
LED Lighting Group
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Falken brand tires
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Fox Brand Name Shock Absorbers
1200# Maximum Payload
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
7 Skid Plates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2016 RAM 3500 Larami...
 210,000 KM
$62,720 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 39,417 KM
$56,498 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT ...
 92,285 KM
$8,778 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory