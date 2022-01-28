$59,998+ tax & licensing
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
32,494KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237388
- Stock #: AH9297
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG0ML502113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $61798 - Our Price is just $59998!
This all-new Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and trucks. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A completely new design, this Jeep Gladiator is the first truck to bear the Jeep name in a few decades. Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a truck, you get the best of both worlds with this machine. Complete with the latest in infotainment, style, and off-road technology, and sporting removable roof panels, doors and rear glass that can provide an open air truck experience, this all-new Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,494 kms. It's hydro blue pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Sport S. This impressive Gladiator Sport S was made for enjoying the open air while off-roading being the only vehicle in its segment with removable cabin panels. This midsize pickup is ready to handle anything the road throws at you with aluminum wheels, skid plates, a body-colored grille and fender flares, Class II towing equipment, a Trail Rated badge, tow hooks, blacked out exterior accents, and fog lamps. Stay connected and comfortable on your adventures with Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice activation, a smart key with push button start, and locking interior compartments. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Uconnect, Skid Plates, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTAG0ML502113.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Skid Plates
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Off-Road Suspension
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Cloth Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
rear reading lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
UConnect
HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
