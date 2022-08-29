$63,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S Eco-Diesel, Local
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$63,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9089401
- Stock #: BA1643
- VIN: 1C6JJTAM3ML501643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare! Hard Loaded 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S Eco-Diesel 4x4! Clean History - No Accidents or Claims Local Vehicle Low KM Like New Condition Lots of Service History Already - Always Dealer Serviced! Options/Features: - Automatic Transmission - Powerful and Economical Eco-Diesel Engine - Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hard Top Convertible - Google Android Auto - Apple CarPlay capable - Technology Group - 7-inch in-cluster colour display - Trailer Tow Package - Class IV Hitch Receiver - Trailer Hitch Zoom - Convenience Group - Universal garage door opener - Remote start system - Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group - OffRoad Information Pages - 115volt auxiliary power outlet - Alpine premium audio system - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - SiriusXM Travel Link - SOS call and Roadside Assistance call - SiriusXM Traffic - Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display - 245/75R17 BSW AllTerrain Dueler tires - TracLok limitedslip rear differential - Manual rear sliding window - Freedom panel storage bag - Rear window defroster - Side steps + much, much more! This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 22,329 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Gladiator's trim level is 80th Anniversary. In celebration of 80 years of trail dominance, this 80th Anniversary edition adds remote start, bigger aluminum wheels, a premium Alpine sound system, navigation with a larger touchscreen and deluxe seats. This Gladiator also comes with removable roof panels for an open air trucking experience and comes with skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, and multiple inputs. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTAM3ML501643. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $397.83 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
