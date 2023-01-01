$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Leather Seats - $174.51 /Wk
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Leather Seats - $174.51 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG7MC687467
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P671223B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2021 Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude provides a sleek and stylish ride with added navigation, wi-fi, heated leather seats, and gloss black badging, grille, and exterior accents. This family SUV is packed with off road capability with towing equipment, aluminum wheels, and fog lamps. Ride comfortable and connected with Uconnect 4, voice activation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key, remote start, and a power liftgate. Ensure your family rides safe with blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG7MC687467.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $174.51 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee