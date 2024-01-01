Menu
The 2021 Kia Forte pairs stylish good looks with excellent versatility and impressive driving capabilities, making it a compact sedan standout. This 2021 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This low mileage sedan has just 14,510 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Fortes trim level is LX. This Kia Forte LX comes with a lot of great standard features like heated front seats, a leather wrapped shift knob, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB inputs and streaming audio.

2021 Kia Forte

14,510 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

LX - $103.28 /Wk - Low Mileage

2021 Kia Forte

LX - $103.28 /Wk - Low Mileage

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,510KM
VIN 3KPF24AD8ME400575

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE0575
  • Mileage 14,510 KM

Low Mileage!

The 2021 Kia Forte pairs stylish good looks with excellent versatility and impressive driving capabilities, making it a compact sedan standout. This 2021 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This low mileage sedan has just 14,510 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Forte's trim level is LX. This Kia Forte LX comes with a lot of great standard features like heated front seats, a leather wrapped shift knob, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB inputs and streaming audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2021 Kia Forte