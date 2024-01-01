Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AG201979A
  • Mileage 38,095 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This 2021 Kia Niro is the family friendly crossover SUV that offers the practicality of a compact hatchback with the room and versatility of an SUV. This 2021 Kia Niro EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This low mileage SUV has just 38,095 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Niro EV's trim level is EX+. This EX Niro adds a lot of great features that are sure to enhance your experience with leather seating accents, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals. Other interior features include heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 8 inch display. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather And Cloth Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

leather and cloth seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

