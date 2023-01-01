$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX Premium - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
16,781KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10512963
- Stock #: AB1828
- VIN: KNDERCAA0M7055842
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,781 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2021 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2021 Kia Seltos is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This low mileage SUV has just 16,781 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX Premium. Upgrading to this awesome SUV, you will get all wheel drive, a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated and cooled seats, blind spot warning, unique aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED headlights and front fog lamps. This EX Premium also adds navigation, sunroof, chrome grille accents, a heated steering wheel, proximity key, Sofino leather seats, automatic climate control, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Collision Mitigation, Chrome Exterior Accents.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Chrome Exterior Accents
Collision Mitigation
