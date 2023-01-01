2021 Kia Seltos

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 7 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10512963

10512963 Stock #: AB1828

AB1828 VIN: KNDERCAA0M7055842

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1828

Mileage 16,781 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind spot warning Chrome Exterior Accents Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.