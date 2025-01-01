$22,488+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour blac
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA09359
- Mileage 77,071 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD delivers a perfect mix of style, comfort, and confidence. The EX trim adds leather interior, heated front seats, a power sunroof, blind spot detection, and smart key with push button start. Come test drive this versatile and fun-to-drive SUV today! Drive away with confidence from OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford! Get our TruePrice upfront with no haggling and no hassle. Every OpenRoad Certified vehicle is fully inspected and backed by a Carfax history report. Visit us today at 30210 Automall Drive in Abbotsford or call now to book your test drive and get behind the wheel! List Price subject to $595 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. VSA Dealer #40643
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-857-2657