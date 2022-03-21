$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2021 Kia Soul
EV Limited - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
18,767KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942278
- Stock #: GV007637A
- VIN: KNDJ33A14M7017904
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,767 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want style without sacrificing reliability or affordability, then look no further than the 2021 Kia Soul. This 2021 Kia Soul EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2021 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.This low mileage SUV has just 18,767 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric ZEV 201hp engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Soul EV's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this EV Limited breaks you free from the gas pumps and offers built in navigation, a power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather heated and cooled front seats and a heated steering wheel, a Harmon Kardon premium sound system, a smart key with push button start, low drag aluminum wheels, LED headlights and heads up display. Safety technology is taken to the next level with lane keep assistance and lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, a large 10 inch display touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence Telematics System
Heated & Air Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite
