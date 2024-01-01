Menu
SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING <P> Discover the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2021 Lexus NX 300 F Sport. This stylish SUV combines a sleek design, advanced technology, and powerful performance to provide an unparalleled driving experience. <P> Key Features: <P> Dynamic Performance: Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine delivering 235 horsepower, ensuring a thrilling and responsive drive. <P> Sport-Tuned Suspension: Enjoy enhanced handling and a smoother ride with the F Sport-tuned suspension. <P> Bold Exterior Design: Stand out with the aggressive front fascia, distinctive grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels, all contributing to the F Sports athletic stance. <P> Luxurious Interior: Experience ultimate comfort with sport seats, premium materials, and a driver-centric cockpit. <P> Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the Lexus Multimedia System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 10.3-inch display screen. <P> Safety First: Drive confidently with Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, featuring pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and more. <P> Elevate your journey with the 2021 Lexus NX 300 F Sport where luxury meets performance. Visit our showroom for a test drive today! <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Lexus NX

17,573 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus NX

300 ONE OWNER AND LOW KMS!!

2021 Lexus NX

300 ONE OWNER AND LOW KMS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,573KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJSARDZXM5022838

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9727
  • Mileage 17,573 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

