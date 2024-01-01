Menu
Introducing the 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD – a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and versatility for an exceptional driving experience. With its sleek design and upscale features, the CX-3 GT AWD stands out on the road. Equipped with all-wheel drive, this SUV offers confident handling and traction in various driving conditions. Inside, the CX-3 GT AWD boasts a premium interior with leather upholstery, advanced infotainment system, and safety features. With Mazdas commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, the 2021 CX-3 GT AWD delivers a refined and dynamic driving experience in a compact package. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2021 Mazda CX-3

69,852 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

2021 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

69,852KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFD70M1514792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Trimmed
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UIAB14792
  • Mileage 69,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD – a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and versatility for an exceptional driving experience. With its sleek design and upscale features, the CX-3 GT AWD stands out on the road. Equipped with all-wheel drive, this SUV offers confident handling and traction in various driving conditions. Inside, the CX-3 GT AWD boasts a premium interior with leather upholstery, advanced infotainment system, and safety features. With Mazda's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, the 2021 CX-3 GT AWD delivers a refined and dynamic driving experience in a compact package. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2021 Mazda CX-3