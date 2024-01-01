$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $101.27 /Wk
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $101.27 /Wk
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,488KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFD75M1511953
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1935
- Mileage 69,488 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
More than a grocery getter, this CX-3 was designed to unlock your true potential. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 69,488 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. This CX-3 GT comes with plenty of amazing technology and luxurious features such as an active driving display on the windshield, larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a power sunroof, heated seats with power / memory settings for the driver, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, Bose premium audio, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support LED signature lighting and an advanced proximity keyless entry system. Additional features are plush leather seats, soft touch surfaces with unique stitching detail, suede interior trim and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $101.27 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Low Speed Brake Assist
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2021 Mazda CX-3